Outspoken: "Lady MacBiden": Questions for FLOTUS about July 13 2024
Outspoken: "Lady MacBiden": Questions for FLOTUS about July 13 2024

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Jul 19, 2024
Transcript

Dr Wolf explains, as a former insider, the steps of vetting that any event goes through in advance, before it can be put on the schedule of a Presidential campaign or on a President's, VP's or First Lady's schedule. By doing so, she proves that many people would have had to sign off in advance, onn the venue at which Pres Trump was nearly assassinated, as well as at the events attended by the First Lady and VP Harris, that required Secret Service.

Dr Wolf exposes too, the nature of the civil war she sees unfolding within the White House: DNC, Dem establishment and donors, vs the embattled and misjudging family.

Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
