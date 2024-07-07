Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: Liberty Lifestyle Edition: "Tallow Face Cream in Five Minutes"
Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Jul 07, 2024
Transcript

From Dr. Naomi Wolf: "In earlier Liberty Lifestyle segments, I explored the wonders of tallow - rendered beef fat - as a natural, nontoxic skin conditioner. The scent can be offputting and the texture a challenge, though. In this video, I share a simple method for mixing tallow, almond oil, and a few drops of lavender essence, to make a luscious cream that restores the softness and moisture of skin and smells lovely. It's also far more affordable than drugstore options, with their many harmful chemicals."

