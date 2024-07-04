Outspoken: "MRNA COVID Vaccines Are Bioweapons"

Dr Francis Boyle is the architect of the 1989 Treaty Against Bioweapons. Boyle serves as counsel to Bosnia and Herzegovina and to the Provisional Government of the Palestinian Authority. He also represents two associations of citizens within Bosnia and was involved in developing the indictment against Slobodan Milošević for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Over his career, he has represented national and international bodies including the Blackfoot Nation (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blackfoot_Nation) (Canada), the Nation of Hawaii, and the Lakota Nation (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lakota_Nation), as well as numerous individual death penalty and human rights cases. He has advised numerous international bodies in the areas of human rights, war crimes and genocide, nuclear policy, and bio-warfare.

He served on the board of directors of Amnesty International, as a consultant to the American Friends Service Committee, and on the advisory board for the Council for Responsible Genetics. He drafted the US domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, which was approved unanimously by both Houses of the US Congress and signed into law by President

George H.W. Bush. This distinguished, Harvard-trained originator of US and global bioweapons law, explains why both the virus and the vaccine constitute legal bioweapons and must be restricted and the originators held accountable per bioweapons law.

