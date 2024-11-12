Outspoken: "Photographer Dan Fleuette: a Timely Patriots' Photography Book"

WarRoom photographer Dan Fleuette shares the vivid and powerful images from his timely new book of photography, "Rebels, Rogues and Outlaws: A Pictorial History of WarRoom." [https://www.amazon.com/Rebels-Rogues-Outlaws-Pictorial-History/dp/1648210627] He reveals his innovative approach to photographing the personalities, both well-known and less familiar, who are at the heart of the success of one of the most influential political podcasts in living memory. This book also happens to capture the images in an iconic format, of a set of patriotic and courageous individuals that changed the course of recent history, which is one reason it is climbing the bestseller lists.

Watch Now!

Follow DailyClout on Rumble! https://rumble.com/user/DailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/