Outspoken: "Sheriff Mack and The 'Constitutionalist Sheriffs' Movement"
Outspoken: "Sheriff Mack and The 'Constitutionalist Sheriffs' Movement"

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Nov 11, 2024
Is there a movement of sheriffs in the United States whose allegiance to the Constitution overrides dictates from the Federal Government? Longtime law enforcement veteran Sheriff Joseph Mack would say that the answer is Yes. In this fascinating discussion, he explains why Sheriffs work for no one but their own townspeople, and thus that they do not need to take orders from the Federal government, and cannot indeed enforce those orders if they are unconstitutional. His fight against the Brady Bill, which would have stripped US citizens of Second Amendment rights, is one example. Whether you think you are interested in law enforcement or not, this discussion is an important one in shedding light on the extraordinary foresight of our Founders, in creating structures of law enforcement beholden to no one but the people.

