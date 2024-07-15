Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "The Attempt on President Trump's Life"
Outspoken: "The Attempt on President Trump's Life"

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Jul 15, 2024
Transcript

Dr Naomi Wolf analyzes, almost as soon as President Trump was shot at in Pennsylvania, what the assassination attempt means in terms of the murderousness of the current regime, and the lengths to which they will go to do away with the opposition now that they have no sentient candidate and no "bench". She puts these events in context with her last warning about Steve Bannon's incarceration, "What Time It Is", and warns that more violence and mafia-type tactics are on the way in these next four highly dangerous months.

