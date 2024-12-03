Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "The Ceremony of Innocence"
Outspoken: "The Ceremony of Innocence"

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Dec 03, 2024
"Dr. Wolf reads her essay about what seem to be deep archetypal patterns visible within recent political history. She also explains why Thanksgiving and other holidays really matter—as they create a civilized society from which to wage war against barbarism."

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

