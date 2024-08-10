Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Outspoken: "Trump’s Agenda, per Dr Peter Navarro" Private Video

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Best of DailyClout
Aug 10, 2024
Share
Transcript

Famed economist and former Trump Administration economic advisor, presents the ‘hundred actions in a hundred days’ that are the centerpiece of his new book, The New MAGA Deal. Dr Navarro and Dr Wolf have a spirited argument about the Trump campaign, with both clashes and agreements.

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com


Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector's state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at

https://www.legisector.com/

0 Comments
Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Outspoken: "Brian Reisinger: Land Rich, Cash Poor"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: Liberty Lifestyle Edition: "Oregano Oil: Anti-Cancer, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Obesity"
  Best of DailyClout
The Liberty Lobbyist: "How States Can Fight The Issues That Matter"
Outspoken: "Dr Randall Bock: A New Treatment for ED?"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Dollar Collapse"
  Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything (Episode 240805): "The War on Masculinity" w/ Guest Dr. Ben Tapper
  Brian O'Shea
The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: "Harris and Walz: A Threat to American Values"
  Drew Allen