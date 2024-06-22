OutSpoken: UK Media Censor OfCom's Painful Argument in Steyn v OfCom

From Dr. Naomi Wolf: "I flew to London for a June 11 hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice - a judicial review of UK 'Media Regulator' OfCom's sanctions against respected commentator Mark Steyn. OfCom had concluded that Steyn's show on GBNews in October 2022, on which he had allowed me to present findings from the Pfizer Papers of deaths, sterilizations, and disabilities due to the mRNA injection, had caused 'harm'. In court, OfCom's counsel admitted that it did not matter that what I had said was true. 'Conspiracy theories can be true,' said OfCom lawyer in court, which elicited incredulous laughter. In this video, I read and explain OfCom's dangerous argument about why it has the power sweepingly to censor all broadcast content in Britain, which is surreal in its Orwellian logic. This is a hearing that affects whether or not the UK will have any freedom of speech at all."

