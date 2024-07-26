Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "What is Going On?"
Outspoken: "What is Going On?"

Dr. Naomi Wolf
Jul 26, 2024
The events of the third week of July, 2024, match in many ways the way events would unfold in a slow-motion coup. Dr Wolf explains, based on her past working on Presidential campaigns, the many anomalies and red flags. Are we a nation at sea?

