Outspoken: "What is Health?" With Dr. Chad Walding [Sponsored]

Outspoken: "What is Health?" With Dr. Chad Walding
Outspoken: "What is Health?" With Dr. Chad Walding

Opinion - Dr. Naomi Wolf
Jan 14, 2025
"When we think about being ‘healthy’ in our culture, we often have unrealistic expectations of having absolutely no physical issues at all. And so when we do have an issue, we can feel damaged or guilty or as if we are doing something ‘wrong’. Given the mind-body connection, that alone can exacerbate stress, fear and thus illness.

Dr. Walding and Dr. Wolf reimagine how we should think of ‘health’. Can you have cancer, a neurological issue, be in a wheelchair, or have some other serious or chronic concern or limitation, and still be ‘healthy’? What if you are dealing with life positively, optimizing your wellbeing and immune system, and calming your mind? Is that not ‘healthier’ than a ‘perfect’ body in a fear state, at the mercy of allopathic interventions? Fascinating and important discussion."

