Outspoken: "What Time It Is: The Incarceration of Stephen K Bannon"

Dr Wolf reads her essay about Steve Bannon’s imprisonment - which happens to be during a critical four months of campaigning for a life-or-death Presidential election. She describes the conditions of Mr Bannon’s incarceration, which guarantee a muting of his voice; and she makes the case that in taking a member of the opposition into physical custody, the ‘regime’ in power is echoing activities from Germany in 1933 that closed down civil society in six months.

