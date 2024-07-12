Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "What Time It Is: The Incarceration of Stephen K Bannon"
Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Jul 12, 2024
Dr Wolf reads her essay about Steve Bannon’s imprisonment - which happens to be during a critical four months of campaigning for a life-or-death Presidential election. She describes the conditions of Mr Bannon’s incarceration, which guarantee a muting of his voice; and she makes the case that in taking a member of the opposition into physical custody, the ‘regime’ in power is echoing activities from Germany in 1933 that closed down civil society in six months.

Subscribe to Outspoken on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

