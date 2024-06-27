Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Outspoken: Part 1: "What to Watch for In the Debate with political pundit, Christopher Prosch"
0:00
-1:04:17

Outspoken: Part 1: "What to Watch for In the Debate with political pundit, Christopher Prosch"

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Best of DailyClout
Jun 27, 2024
Share
Transcript

A former political insider, with experience running Senate and Congressional campaigns and informally advising a Presidential campaign, Chris Prosch of Felix Strategies joins Dr Wolf to explore what audiences should prepare to notice, in watching the Presidential debate. He reveals how dramatically different this debate context is from any previous televised Presidential debate, with CNN seating both candidates for 90 minutes, banning a live audience, and even maintaining control of what the candidates say, with mics that are muted by the moderators. In this fascinating discussion, Prosch and Wolf go over the "chessboard" of what the DNC and RNC face on the road to victory, and address new factors, such as the defection of millions of African-American voters from the Democratic camp, and the end of Roe v Wade as an issue that divides America. Don't miss this important preparation guide from two former insiders about how to assess an historic, if historically limited and censored, Presidential debate.

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com


Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals:

https://dailycloutsilver.com

Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/dailyclout.io/list/2L9I6L5UZR76J?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsflist_aipsfdailyclout.io_GVMSC52H5PPEP28F655S

0 Comments
Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Outspoken: "Dr. Robert Chandler and Colleagues Identify New 'Covax' Disease from Autopsy"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "The Attempt on President Trump's Life"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "DEDOLLARIZATION ARRIVES: BRICS ASCENT MEANS LOSS FOR U.S."
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "What Time It Is: The Incarceration of Stephen K Bannon"
  Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: "Former President Barack Obama Turns on His Protégé President Joe Biden"
Generation Rogue: "'No Second Amendment, No First' - Gun Control, Self-Defense, and The Rise of Subjective Morality"
Outspoken: "Sonia Elijah: Study Shows How MRNA Shots Ruin Women's Menstrual Cycles"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: Liberty Lifestyle Edition: "Tallow Face Cream in Five Minutes"
  Best of DailyClout