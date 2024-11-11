Outspoken: "Why Liberals and Independents Should Vote Trump"

Dr. Wolf, on the eve of the Presidential Election, shared her essay urging liberals and independents to vote for the Trump/Vance ticket. She explained that VP Harris failed -- probably treasonously -- at her one job, which is to be the replacement for the President when he is impaired. By covering up for and colluding with those who concealed President Biden's dementia, she abjectly failed at the only purpose that a Vice President serves. Dr. Wolf also explains that the abortion issue is as decided as it is likely to be and that women can still receive safe, legal abortions in the US. She shares her view that RFK Jr. will provide an environmentalist's input to a Trump/Vance White House -- a prediction that bore fruit later with the appointment to the USDA of beloved sustainable farmer Joel Salatin.

Did this essay help shift liberal and independent voters to a historic win? Share it with your traumatized liberal friends. It will calm them down.

