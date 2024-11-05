Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Why Liberals should Vote for Trump"
Outspoken: "Why Liberals should Vote for Trump"

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Nov 05, 2024
Dr. Naomi Wolf, a lifelong Democrat and advisor to two Democratic Presidential campaigns, explains why she feels liberals and undecideds should vote for President Trump. She also draws on her own expertise advising a Vice President and drills into the role of a Vice President, to show how VP Harris failed at her only job and, indeed, in Dr. Wolf’s view, committed treason.

