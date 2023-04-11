Best of DailyClout

Pastor Cahn: 'The Return of the Gods'
Pastor Cahn: 'The Return of the Gods'

Apr 11, 2023
Dr. Naomi Wolf and Pastor Jonathan Cahn discuss his new book, 'The Return of the Gods', and what may be the unseen catalysts of our modern culture.
The Return of the Gods:
https://www.amazon.com/Return-Gods-Jonathan-Cahn/dp/1636411428/ref=sr_1_1?hvadid=616863381093&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9014195&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=6818095608251793770&hvtargid=kwd-209296428…

