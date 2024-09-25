"Peter Schiff: Learn from the Expert as Corrupt Politicians Drive the US Economy Off a Cliff!"

Years ago, I read a cartoon book that was brilliantly written, tackled complex economic principles in simple terms and completely changed my thinking about finance and markets. It was called ‘How An Economy Grows & Why It Crashes’ by Peter Schiff. The book untangled many economic fallacies, cleared my thinking and helped explain the beauty of FREE markets.

That was about ten years ago and ever since that formative experience, I have been trying to land an interview with Peter Schiff! Well, as you can imagine I am SO glad to finally welcome him today on the The Shannon Joy Show. It’s been a long time coming and the timing is impeccable.

Because, everyone senses that something is VERY wrong in our economy today.

This election season features two political candidates who have completely abandoned even a semblance of fiscal responsibility. The numbers are astronomical, the debt-driven political promises are utterly ridiculous and it would all be laughable if it weren’t so devastating.

But alas, after 60 years of accelerating debt and reckless deficit spending, it seems like the the fat lady is about to sing for the American economic system and dollar supremacy.

This puts you and your family in the crosshairs for financial devastation brought on by years of BAD economic policy from useless, cowardly and corrupt politicians.

But you don’t have to be a victim. You CAN take control and thrive amidst the chaos.

I am honored to welcome the relentless truth-teller, Peter Schiff on the SJ Show today to learn about the economy, our financial system, why it is hopelessly broken and how we can survive the coming economic storm and hopefully be around to fix it in the future.

