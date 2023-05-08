Best of DailyClout

Best of DailyClout

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Pfizer, FDA & CDC Knew Dire Harm to Babies: Dr. Walensky Urged Vaccination for Pregnant Women Anyway
0:00
-15:16

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Best of DailyClout

Pfizer, FDA & CDC Knew Dire Harm to Babies: Dr. Walensky Urged Vaccination for Pregnant Women Anyway

Best of DailyClout's avatar
Best of DailyClout
May 08, 2023
∙ Paid

“These monsters looked at whether the babies would get sick and die ... And they saw that they did, and they kept going.”

Read the full story on https://dailyclout.io

Support the show

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Dr Naomi Wolf.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Best of DailyClout · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture