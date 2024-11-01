"Post-Election Alert: Will Trump Use Border Crisis to Bring Digital ID & Surveillance to All Americans?"

I would encourage everyone to add ‘Good Morning CHD’ as a MUST WATCH to their weekly news itinerary and Children’s Health Defense as a vital and credible information resource. https://childrenshealthdefense.org

This week on the “Financial Rebellion” segment, Catherine Austin Fitts alerted the audience to a very serious POST election threat that no one in conservative media is talking about, a total biometric surveillance system.

"They’re trying to build a control grid and they’re building it in different steps. And when they all link together, you are in a digital concentration camp and they can take all of your assets, they can take your kids, they have complete control."

I’m most concerned that this will be ushered in by so-called conservatives in Trump’s inner circle like Elon Musk, JD Vance and Vivek Ramaswamy, who all have strong financial incentives to build this new governmental infrastructure. After the election it will be pitched to an unsuspecting and euphoric conservative base under the guise of national security and as a response to the border crisis.

Will we let them use a crisis to fool us AGAIN?

