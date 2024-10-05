"Reporter Mike Lohre Punished for Telling the Truth"

A local reporter told the truth about a local woman’s vaccine injury, and terrible recriminations ensued. She went blind subsequent to mrna vaccination and the reporter who documented it was punished.

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Get your FREE info kit on gold by texting the word 'DAILYCLOUT' to 989898."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout

Get 45% off and free shipping!

BiOptimizers: https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout

Use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

Patriot Mobile: https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout

Get a FREE month of service when you switch.

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

LegiSector: Legislation at your fingertips: https://www.legisector.com/