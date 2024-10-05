Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
"Reporter Mike Lohre Punished for Telling the Truth"
0:00
-49:59

"Reporter Mike Lohre Punished for Telling the Truth"

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Best of DailyClout
Oct 05, 2024
Share
Transcript

A local reporter told the truth about a local woman’s vaccine injury, and terrible recriminations ensued. She went blind subsequent to mrna vaccination and the reporter who documented it was punished.

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Get your FREE info kit on gold by texting the word 'DAILYCLOUT' to 989898."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout

Get 45% off and free shipping!

BiOptimizers: https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout

Use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

Patriot Mobile: https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout

Get a FREE month of service when you switch.

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

LegiSector: Legislation at your fingertips: https://www.legisector.com/

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
"Appalachia, NC Infrastructure Collapse, No Fed Help"
  Best of DailyClout
"The Step-by-Step Playbook: The Communist/Technocrat Plan for a U.S. Takedown with Trevor Loudon"
  Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything: "Hurricane Helene and Being Prepared" (EP241002 - Additional Information)
  Brian O'Shea
"Exclusive with Sarah Westall: The CULT - Mind Control, Mass Psychosis & Its Impact on Politics"
  Best of DailyClout
"Dr. Sherry Tenpenny On Her 20 Year Journey Exposing The Dangers Of Vaccination!"
  Best of DailyClout
"Who Are Calley & Casey Means? MAHA Newcomers Focus on Processed Foods While Ignoring Toxic Vaccines"
  Best of DailyClout
"UN & WHO: Forced Vaccinations and Internment Camps, Common Law Solutions with Christopher James"
  Best of DailyClout