"RFK Jr and How to Manufacture a ‘Scandal’"

The attack on RFK Jr via allegations of ‘sexting’ show all the hallmarks of a manufactured scandal. Dr Wolf breaks down the evidence, warns that we should drop our scrutiny of candidates’ noncriminal private lives, and give pro bono campaign advice for how to turn

this negative, paradoxically, into an opportunity to communicate values and vision.

Please Support Our Sponsors

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. To see how to protect your IRA or 401(k), get your FREE info kit on gold by texting the word 'DAILYCLOUT' to 989898."

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com



Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Collagen supplements help

you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!"

BiOptimizers: "Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at

https://www.legisector.com/

Blackout Coffee: "Blackout Coffee works with local co-ops and farmers to grow high-quality, delicious coffee beans. Blackout Coffee gives back to our military by sending donated coffee care packages to deployed troops." Visit

https://www.blackoutcoffee.com?p=Ojfj-vgRX or use promo code DAILYCLOUT20 at checkout.