RFK Jr Trump Endorsement & NEW DATA: Real Death Numbers, Real Injury Numbers w/ Steve Kirsch
RFK Jr Trump Endorsement & NEW DATA: Real Death Numbers, Real Injury Numbers w/ Steve Kirsch

Sarah Westall - Opinion
Aug 30, 2024
Transcript

Journalist Steve Kirsch joins the program to review the latest numbers surrounding COVID and the aftermath of the program. He has new data out of the Czech Republic that was retrieved by their Freedom of Information Act. We discuss why we do not have the data from the United States or other Western countries. We also discuss the RFK Trump endorsement and what that may mean. You can follow Kirsch on his Substack at

Steve Kirsch's newsletter
I write about COVID mitigation policies, vaccines, corruption, censorship, and early treatments. The data shows that vaccines are ruining the health of Americans and driving the epidemic in a variety of health conditions.

MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

