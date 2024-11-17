Sarah Westall: "A New Era has arrived and the Mainstream Media is Officially Done w/ Sam Anthony"

Sam Anthony, CEO of YourNews.com joins the program to share his one-of-a-kind news site where people across the country can see local, state, and national news. He also shares his amazing experience with hundreds of closed news divisions nationwide. He has watched firsthand how the mainstream media has completely collapsed. He explains how we are seeing a paradigm change that will impact our entire society and he is at the forefront of the revolution. Learn more and engage at YourNews.com!

