Sarah Westall: "Cancer Cases Exploding & Authorities Persecute One of the World’s Top Cancer Doctors w/ Dr. Makis"
Sarah Westall: "Cancer Cases Exploding & Authorities Persecute One of the World's Top Cancer Doctors w/ Dr. Makis"

Opinion - Sarah Westall
Dec 27, 2024
2
Transcript

"Dr. William Makis rejoins the program to discuss the verified increase in cancers occurring throughout the western world. He explains how his cancer protocol is being used in the top cancer medical institutions in the United States - yet Canada shut him down and barred him from practicing. He is still being persecuted by the Canadian government despite the proven effectiveness of his treatment."

Watch Now!

Follow The Sarah Westall Show on DailyClout: https://rumble.com/c/TheSarahWestallShowonDailyClout

Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
