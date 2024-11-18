Sarah Westall: "Decoding Lies & Intentions, Analyzing Personality & Health Profiles by Frequency w/ Sharry Edwards"

"Sharry Edwards rejoins the program to share her amazing skills, which allow her to hear hundreds of times better than other humans. Her ear is mutated, like a dolphin's ear, giving her amazing advanced hearing abilities. She can hear a math matrix of frequencies, unlike most humans. She shares what it was like growing up with this amazing capability and what her talents allow her to do from diagnosing illnesses to reading lies."

Watch Now!

Follow The Sarah Westall Show on DailyClout: https://rumble.com/c/TheSarahWestallShowonDailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/