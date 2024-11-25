Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Mind Control Experiments on Kids: Drug addicted, Depressed, Suicidal by Design w/ Eric Meder"
Sarah Westall: "Mind Control Experiments on Kids: Drug addicted, Depressed, Suicidal by Design w/ Eric Meder"

Opinion - Sarah Westall
Nov 25, 2024
"Eric Meder joins the program to discuss his critical thinking education for kids and young adults: After School Talks. His groundbreaking program helps kids and young adults navigate the woke left and woke right mind fields. He shares practical advice to equip the entire family better as the attacks on the minds of our youth continue in full gear. "

Follow The Sarah Westall Show on DailyClout: https://rumble.com/c/TheSarahWestallShowonDailyClout

