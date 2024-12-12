Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Sarah Westall: "Preparing Humanity for the Next Age: Harmonizing Body Frequencies & Military Grade Advanced Tech"
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -41:31
-41:31

Sarah Westall: "Preparing Humanity for the Next Age: Harmonizing Body Frequencies & Military Grade Advanced Tech"

Opinion - Sarah Westall
Best of DailyClout
Dec 12, 2024
Share
Transcript

"Stephen Fantl and Errol Francis join the program to explain the LOVEPOD and its revolutionary design that will change how humans communicate around the planet. The router changes the EMF signals to harmonize with your body. It also connects up to 9 devices truly bringing the cost of a satellite phone to the range the masses can afford. It does all of this while providing a secure VPN military-grade security to your data."

Watch Now!

Follow The Sarah Westall Show on DailyClout: https://rumble.com/c/TheSarahWestallShowonDailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Man in America: "The Ultimate 7-Step Plan to Make America Healthy Again w/ John Richardson"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "The Bitcoin Heist & Land Grab INCOMING - Proceed With CAUTION"
  Best of DailyClout
Heart & Mind: “Your Winning Strategies for the New Year”
Investigate Everything: “Insane in the Ukraine (Part 1): A Timeline at War with Itself”
Sarah Westall: "Tesla Files and Trump's Uncle, UFO Files, the Electric Universe & Suppressed Science"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "First Amendment Lawyer Robert Barnes and the Case of 'Bitcoin Jesus'"
  Best of DailyClout
The Liberty Lobbyist: "A Tale of Two State Freedom Caucuses"