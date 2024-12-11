Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Tesla Files and Trump's Uncle, UFO Files, the Electric Universe & Suppressed Science"
Sarah Westall: "Tesla Files and Trump's Uncle, UFO Files, the Electric Universe & Suppressed Science"

Opinion - Sarah Westall
Dec 11, 2024
"Todd Callendar rejoins the program to share his insight into some of the top issues from UFO files, COVID, suppressed science, advanced physics and more. Callendar possesses unique insight with decades of experience in the financial sector and his groundbreaking lawsuit against the Department of Defense for their role in the COVID operation."

Follow The Sarah Westall Show on DailyClout: https://rumble.com/c/TheSarahWestallShowonDailyClout

