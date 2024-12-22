Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Trump Appointees Trigger Panic, Will the Wars Continue? BRICS Power Play w/ Harley Schlanger"
Sarah Westall: "Trump Appointees Trigger Panic, Will the Wars Continue? BRICS Power Play w/ Harley Schlanger"

Opinion - Sarah Westall
Dec 22, 2024
Transcript

"Harley Schlanger rejoins the program to discuss the panic that has set in over the Trump appointees. Will they be able to accomplish what Trump claims he will accomplish - or will it be another let down for the American people? We also discuss the escalation of wars worldwide, the BRICS and geopolitical powerplays."

Watch Now!

Follow The Sarah Westall Show on DailyClout: https://rumble.com/c/TheSarahWestallShowonDailyClout

