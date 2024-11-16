Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
"Selection 2024! May The Odds Be EVER In Our Favor. With Special Guest David Knight!!"
0:00
-1:39:07

"Selection 2024! May The Odds Be EVER In Our Favor. With Special Guest David Knight!!"

Opinion - Shannon Joy
Best of DailyClout
Nov 16, 2024
Share
Transcript

What more is there to say about this pageantry?

In the era of ‘lesser of two evils’ elections, it kinda feels like we’re voting between a heart attack and a stroke. Couple that with the frenetic babble of pundits and political operatives drunk with the prospect of proximity to power and it’s all a bit much.

So today’s letter features thinkers much greater than I, who knew EXACTLY how this game is played.

Today’s show will feature David Knight, a new friend of the SJ Show and a very important voice of clarity in our current political circus.

Watch Now!

Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Sarah Westall: "Incredible Findings Disclosed: New Solutions – Dr. Group, Dr. Ardis, Dr. Ealy, Dr. Schmidt"
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "Trump's Win Seems Too Easy... is This the Calm Before the STORM? w/ Mike Adams"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Step Right Up! The Electoral Circus Has Come To Town. Tune In For Real Analysis You Won’t Hear ANYWHERE Else!"
  Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything: “Precious Metals Expert Phillip Patrick - Gold in the Age of Trump” [Sponsored]
  Brian O'Shea
Generation Rogue: "Trump Shockwaves: Inside the Democrat Meltdown"
  Kate Hildreth
The Drew Allen Show: "Republican Senators Betray MAGA Americans"
  Drew Allen
Sarah Westall: "Remote Viewers on Antarctica, Hive Mind & Our Future w/ Allgire, Riordan, Smith"
  Best of DailyClout