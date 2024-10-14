Best of DailyClout
"SHOCK STUDY: America in a Deep Recession for Four Years! Live with Economist Jeffrey Tucker"
"SHOCK STUDY: America in a Deep Recession for Four Years! Live with Economist Jeffrey Tucker"

Shannon Joy-Opinion
Oct 14, 2024
The economic outlook is BRIGHT!

This is the official line from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and The United States Government and it is downright ORWELLIAN.

According to the The White House: “The US Economy defied expectations in 2023. <Our economy> is characterized by robust growth driven by strong consumer spending backed by robust and steady job growth, growing real wages, and historic gains for women and Black workers.”

According to the media everything is hunky dory. Check out these headlines from TODAY …

“US Economy Well Positioned For A Soft Landing” The Financial Times

“A Surprisingly Resilient Economy” Yahoo News

“New Tailwinds For US Economy” Investing.Com

“The US Economy Is Solid. Why Are Voters so Gloomy?” Malay Mail

The gaslighting is real, and it’s brazen.

It is hard to read these statements and headlines with a straight face given the daily sticker shock facing every American, EVERY day as prices skyrocket and opportunities for prosperity plummet. The American Dream is turning into a nightmare.

Today Jeffrey Tucker, founder and president of The Brownstone Institute SHATTERS this illusion with a bombshell report written by EJ Antoni and Peter St. Onge which settles once and for all the inane dispute about the REAL state of the economy and the challenges it creates for average citizens. Today we face the grim reality as we learn to prepare for a bumpy economic ride over the next 24 months.

We must learn to prosper DESPITE the daily sabotage from our own government and financial institutions.

