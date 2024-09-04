Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
The Disturbing Reason the CCP & Elites Are Buying US Land w/ Mel K
0:00
-58:35

The Disturbing Reason the CCP & Elites Are Buying US Land w/ Mel K

Seth Holehouse - Opinion
Best of DailyClout
Sep 04, 2024
Share
Transcript

Join me for an important discussion with Mel K. Why are the CCP being aloud to buy US land, especially near our military bases.

PLEASE SUPPORT DAILYCLOUT:
Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: Don't wait for another crisis to catch you off guard. Take charge of your preparedness today and enjoy peace of mind tomorrow. Visit

https://dailyclouthealth.com

and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/dailyclout.io/list/2L9I6L5UZR76J?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsflist_aipsfdailyclout.io_GVMSC52H5PPEP28F655S

BiOptimizers: Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

0 Comments
Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Economic Collapse? Government Coverup about Economy, 800K+ Jobs w/ Mises Scholar Njoya
  Best of DailyClout
Bobby Kennedy Jr. Is SMASHING Vaccine & COVID Narratives All Over Mainstream Media!!
  Best of DailyClout
"Is Cancer Care a Cynically Inflated Business Model?"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "The Thing I Feared Most to Write"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken [Geneva Bible Edition]: "Hebrew Gospel: Matthew Chapter 10"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken [Geneva Bible Edition]: "Hebrew Gospel: Matthew Chapters 8-9"
  Best of DailyClout
"Martin Armstrong: 2024 May Be the LAST ELECTION We Ever Have?"
  Best of DailyClout