The Drew Allen Show: "Democrats Make the Case for President Trump at the DNC"
Aug 22, 2024
Drew Allen critiques the Democratic National Convention, arguing that the Democrats have failed to take responsibility for the issues they've overseen during their years in power. He highlights the Biden administration's economic mismanagement, particularly the overstated job creation numbers, and compares the Democrats' handling of government to tyrannical regimes built on propaganda. Allen also takes aim at Vice President Kamala Harris' tax proposals, including a significant increase in capital gains tax and a tax on unrealized gains, labeling them as punishments for success. Don't miss this deep dive into key moments of the DNC.

Follow 'The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheDrewAllenShowOnDailyClout/videos

