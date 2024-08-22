The Drew Allen Show: "Democrats Make the Case for President Trump at the DNC"

Drew Allen critiques the Democratic National Convention, arguing that the Democrats have failed to take responsibility for the issues they've overseen during their years in power. He highlights the Biden administration's economic mismanagement, particularly the overstated job creation numbers, and compares the Democrats' handling of government to tyrannical regimes built on propaganda. Allen also takes aim at Vice President Kamala Harris' tax proposals, including a significant increase in capital gains tax and a tax on unrealized gains, labeling them as punishments for success. Don't miss this deep dive into key moments of the DNC.

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheDrewAllenShowOnDailyClout/videos

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DREWALLEN for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector's state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/