The Drew Allen Show: "Democrats Panic Over President Trump Serving Fries"

Drew Allen explains why he believes Vice President Kamala Harris is the least qualified Presidential candidate in history. She was asked again by a reporter what she would do differently than President Biden, and her answer will shock you.

New polling shows that Vice President Kamala Harris is outperforming both President Biden and former Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton, with women over the age of fifty. Their most important issue? The economy.

Plus, Former President Trump enrages many Democrats with his visit to McDonald's.

Finally, Drew Allen explains how leaked U.S. intel is exposing Israel's plans to strike Iran. Is this the biggest scandal no one is talking about?

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheDrewAllenShowOnDailyClout/videos

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DREWALLEN for 10% off!

NativePath: "Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!"

BiOptimizers: "Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/