The Drew Allen Show: "'Desperate' Former President Obama Urges Black Voters to Support VP Kamala Harris"

Former President Barack Obama has stepped into the fray of the 2024 presidential race, urging Black men to support Vice President Kamala Harris and implying that they might be “sexist” if they do not vote for her. Drew Allen dissects the implications of Obama’s statements during a recent campaign event in Pittsburgh, where he discussed Harris' presidential bid.

In his speech, Obama made several claims, including taking credit for the economic successes of President Trump’s administration, which Allen scrutinizes. Allen also highlights the controversy surrounding North Carolina's housing efforts, which seem to prioritize non-citizens over American citizens displaced by Hurricane Helene.

References: