The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: "Don't Fear VP Kamala Harris, Fear the Steal"

Former President Trump has agreed not to hold outdoor rallies after the Secret Service warned they couldn't offer protection. Drew Allen argues that this is election interference. He makes the case that Democrats didn't replace President Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris because they believe she can win. Why, then?

Where is the Select Committee to investigate what happened on July 13th? Some Democrats still claim Former President Trump incited an insurrection. Did the Biden Administration incite an assassination? Allen considers these questions in this unmissable episode of 'The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout'.

Watch Now:

Subscribe to The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: https://rumble.com/c/c-6555566

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals: Take control of your financial destiny and provide a hedge against economic and political uncertainty. Visit https://dailycloutsilver.com to ensure a more secure future for you and your families!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector's state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/