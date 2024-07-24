Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: "Don't Fear VP Kamala Harris, Fear the Steal"
0:00
-1:02:22

The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: "Don't Fear VP Kamala Harris, Fear the Steal"

Drew Allen
Jul 24, 2024
Transcript

Former President Trump has agreed not to hold outdoor rallies after the Secret Service warned they couldn't offer protection. Drew Allen argues that this is election interference. He makes the case that Democrats didn't replace President Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris because they believe she can win. Why, then?
Where is the Select Committee to investigate what happened on July 13th? Some Democrats still claim Former President Trump incited an insurrection. Did the Biden Administration incite an assassination? Allen considers these questions in this unmissable episode of 'The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout'.

Watch Now:

Subscribe to The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout:

