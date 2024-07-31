The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: “Do You Have What it Takes to Save the Country?”

Drew Allen addresses Democrat accusations that Nicolas Maduro stole the election in Venezuela. Allen provides evidence that the drag queens at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics were reenacting “The Last Supper” and points to the media “gaslighting” around this story. Plus, Allen shines a light on a CNN article slandering an organization’s efforts to clean voter roles and ensure free and fair elections. The article has evidently triggered Democrat readers to threaten the organization’s founder with death threats.

Watch Now:

Follow The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheDrewAllenShowOnDailyClout/videos

Please Support Our Sponsors



The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!



NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!



Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/



Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector's state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/