The Drew Allen Show: "President Biden Pardons Son Hunter: Shielding Family or Avoiding Accountability?"

President Biden issued an unprecedented pardon for his son Hunter and then traveled to Africa. Was it to hide from the press? Drew Allen explains why he believes that President Biden was really pardoning himself.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago and told Trump his tariffs would destroy the Canadian economy. Allen explains how Trump has done more for America as the President-elect than President Biden has done in four years. Mexico is stopping caravans from entering the United States.

Allen describes how, in his view, Democrat voters are zapped and tuning out of politics. The Democratic Party is reaping what it has sowed--years and years of lies and emotional manipulation.

