The Drew Allen Show: "President-Elect Trump's Landslide Victory Confirms Democrats Stole the 2020 Election"
The Drew Allen Show: "President-Elect Trump's Landslide Victory Confirms Democrats Stole the 2020 Election"

Opinion - Drew Allen
Drew Allen
Nov 08, 2024
Transcript

Victory was very sweet indeed on Tuesday night. Drew Allen describes how Americans took on the elite and won. The DOJ and Jack Smith are closing their cases against President-elect Trump, which only proves the cases were nothing more than election interference.

Vice President Harris fell short of Biden's 81 million votes in 2020 by nearly fifteen million votes. Drew Allen explains how this happened.

Allen explains how this victory is the greatest American triumph since the Civil War. But now is not the time to get complacent again.

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheDrewAllenShowOnDailyClout/videos

Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
