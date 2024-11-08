The Drew Allen Show: "President-Elect Trump's Landslide Victory Confirms Democrats Stole the 2020 Election"

Victory was very sweet indeed on Tuesday night. Drew Allen describes how Americans took on the elite and won. The DOJ and Jack Smith are closing their cases against President-elect Trump, which only proves the cases were nothing more than election interference.

Vice President Harris fell short of Biden's 81 million votes in 2020 by nearly fifteen million votes. Drew Allen explains how this happened.

Allen explains how this victory is the greatest American triumph since the Civil War. But now is not the time to get complacent again.

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheDrewAllenShowOnDailyClout/videos

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DREWALLEN for 10% off!

NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/