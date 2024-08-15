Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show: “President Trump’s X Interview Exposes VP Kamala Harris’ Popularity PSYOP”
The Drew Allen Show: "President Trump's X Interview Exposes VP Kamala Harris' Popularity PSYOP"

Opinion
Drew Allen
Aug 15, 2024
Transcript

Drew Allen critiques the media's reaction to President Donald Trump's interview with Elon Musk, emphasizing the left's frustration over the former president's unfiltered platform. Allen argues that the media's portrayal of Trump as incompetent is contradicted by his articulate and solution-oriented discussion during the interview, which garnered significant public attention. Allen explains the media's role in shaping public perception and contrasts Trump's authenticity with Vice President Kamala Harris's perceived shortcomings.

Follow 'The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout' on Rumble!

