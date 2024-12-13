The Drew Allen Show: “The Pentagon Is Lying to You About the Drones”

The Pentagon denies New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew’s public claim that the drones flying over New Jersey are Iranian. If the Pentagon is certain the drones are not Iranian or foreign, Drew Allen suggests that they must know to whom they belong.

Caitlin Clark, Time’s Athlete of the Year, all but apologized for being white in her interview with Time Magazine. Should we really be surprised? Allen explains how the WNBA and Clark are a microcosm of the DC “swamp’.

The Left is outraged that Daniel Penny was found not guilty. Allen explains that while the verdict was correct, this wasn’t justice. Instead, it was yet another example of the left trying to find an innocent man guilty of a crime not committed.

Watch Now:

Follow ‘The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout’ on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheDrewAllenShowOnDailyClout/videos

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: “A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k).”

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com Use code DREWALLEN for 10% off!

NativePath: “Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more.”

Patriot Mobile: “Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!”

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/