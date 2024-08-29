The Drew Allen Show: "To Defeat VP Kamala Harris We Must Defeat Mainstream Media"

Three years ago President Biden and Vice President Harris ordered the “botched” withdrawal from Afghanistan. Host Drew Allen explains why the media can't seem to make up its mind whether or not the withdrawal was chaotic or perfect. Regardless, Allen argues that the mainstream media is doing everything it can to convince the American public that Harris wasn't involved. Unfortunately, Harris did an interview in which she bragged about being the last one in the room as the decision was made. Plus, is Harris trying to get out of debating Trump? After agreeing to terms, Harris' campaign is reportedly making new demands. In other news, Pavel Durov, the Chief Executive of Telegram was arrested at the Paris airport. Drew Allen dives into all of this and more today on The Drew Allen Show.

