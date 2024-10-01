The Drew Allen Show: "Why Are Democrats Going After Mayor Adams?"

In today's episode, Drew Allen breaks down the indictment of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, accused of accepting money from Turkey in exchange for fast-tracking the Turkish consulate in Manhattan. Allen also explores why Democrats are suddenly focusing on corruption within their own ranks, contrasting this with their past disregard for larger scandals involving President Biden and the Clintons. Meanwhile, Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has seen a dramatic surge in her approval ratings, jumping from 28% to 48% since January. What’s driving this change? Drew Allen unpacks these stories and more in this insightful episode.

