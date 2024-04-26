Best of DailyClout
"The Great Barrington Declaration and Reforming Scientific Academia"
Opinion - The Liberty Lobbyist - Melissa Blasek
Apr 26, 2024
Melissa Blasek explains the power of the petition and The Great Barrington Declaration co-author, epidemiologist, and biostatistician Dr. Martin Kulldorff describes his initiative to reform scientific academia.

Related Links: https://dc.hillsdale.edu/Academy-for-Science-and-Freedom/Overview/

