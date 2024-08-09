Best of DailyClout
The Liberty Lobbyist: "How States Can Fight The Issues That Matter"
0:00
-1:28:55

The Liberty Lobbyist: "How States Can Fight The Issues That Matter"

Opinion - Melissa Blasek
Aug 09, 2024
Transcript

It’s the right time of year to brainstorm legislation in time for the state legislature’s narrow bill submission period. Melissa Blasek is joined by Daniel Horowitz of The Conservative Review to brainstorm legislation for states to fight the issues that matter, in the time they matter, and in the way they matter.

