Melissa Blasek explains the importance of tracking court cases and the threat of judicial supremacy. She is joined by Rep. Jim Kofalt of New Hampshire to discuss a recent restraining order granted in relation to a new law banning males in female sports. Then she is joined by Derek Oestreicher who explains the case of activist judges in Montana who believe a child has the right to privacy from their own parents.
The Liberty Lobbyist: "Judicial Supremacy: The Real 'Threat To Democracy'"