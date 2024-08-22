Best of DailyClout
The Liberty Lobbyist: "Judicial Supremacy: The Real 'Threat To Democracy'"
The Liberty Lobbyist: "Judicial Supremacy: The Real 'Threat To Democracy'"

Opinion - Melissa Blasek
Aug 22, 2024
Melissa Blasek explains the importance of tracking court cases and the threat of judicial supremacy. She is joined by Rep. Jim Kofalt of New Hampshire to discuss a recent restraining order granted in relation to a new law banning males in female sports. Then she is joined by Derek Oestreicher who explains the case of activist judges in Montana who believe a child has the right to privacy from their own parents.

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Liberty Lobbyist' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheLibertyLobbyist

