The Liberty Lobbyist: "'Medical Kidnapping' in Maine"
The Liberty Lobbyist: "'Medical Kidnapping' in Maine"

Opinion - Melissa Blasek
May 08, 2024
Transcript

Melissa Blasek discusses how and why you should fight when you’re the minority and losing. Maine State Representative Heidi Sampson details the new "medical kidnapping" bill just signed into law in Maine and Blasek and Sampson brainstorm how to fight back.

