The Liberty Lobbyist: "The CDC Is Infiltrating Public Schools"

Melissa Blasek discusses the importance of creating a movement at the state and local levels. Ann Marie Banfield, an education and parent rights activist, joins Blasek to reveal the details of the CDC program infiltrating public schools across the country and how to fight back.

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

CHARLIS Skincare: https://shop.charlis.beauty/dailyclout

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 25% off!

Related Links:

https://www.cdc.gov/healthyschools/wscc/index.htm

https://rebuildnh.com

Support the show