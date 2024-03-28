Best of DailyClout
The Liberty Lobbyist: "The CDC Is Infiltrating Public Schools"
The Liberty Lobbyist: "The CDC Is Infiltrating Public Schools"

Mar 28, 2024
Melissa Blasek discusses the importance of creating a movement at the state and local levels. Ann Marie Banfield, an education and parent rights activist, joins Blasek to reveal the details of the CDC program infiltrating public schools across the country and how to fight back.

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com
CHARLIS Skincare: https://shop.charlis.beauty/dailyclout
Related Links:
https://www.cdc.gov/healthyschools/wscc/index.htm
https://rebuildnh.com

