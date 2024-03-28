Melissa Blasek discusses the importance of creating a movement at the state and local levels. Ann Marie Banfield, an education and parent rights activist, joins Blasek to reveal the details of the CDC program infiltrating public schools across the country and how to fight back.
Related Links:
https://www.cdc.gov/healthyschools/wscc/index.htm
https://rebuildnh.com
The Liberty Lobbyist: "The CDC Is Infiltrating Public Schools"