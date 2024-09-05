“The Most Valuable Intellectual Property in the World” - Reggie Middleton’s Patents"

A powerful group of associates who represent Reggie Middleton joins me to discuss his case and the patents. You will learn the incredible coercion by the SEC to flip witnesses while trying to take control of Middleton's valuable patents. The group shares their own experiences and explains why they believe his patents are the most valuable patents that exist in the world. You can learn more about this case and about Reggie Middleton's work at t.me/Veritaseumofficial or on the TwitterX channel at X.com/SovereignRiz/articles

