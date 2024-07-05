Best of DailyClout
The Rogue Millennial: "America is Not The Greatest Country In The World"
The Rogue Millennial: "America is Not The Greatest Country In The World"

Kate Hildreth - Opinion
Jul 05, 2024
Kate Hildreth explores the "myth of American greatness" by examining American education, literacy, infrastructure, healthcare, and more. Hildreth argues that America is no longer the greatest country in the world and that The United States has a lot of work to do before it deserves that title again.

Reference Links:

https://www.thenationalliteracyinstitute.com/post/literacy-statistics-2024-2025-where-we-are-now

https://www.google.com/search?q=magibook+turn+hard+books+into+easy+books&oq=magibook+turn+hard+boo&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggAEAAYAzIGCAAQABgDMgYIARBFGDkyCggCEAAYgAQYogQyCggDEAAYgAQYogSoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/magibook-ai/id6480576897

